A program involving the city’s homeless population is offering benefits on two fronts.
The day labor program employs homeless individuals to fix up and beautify the parks around St. Joseph. While it has the obvious benefit of making city property look better, the program also has had success at getting individuals back to earning a living.
Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph’s Rachael Bittiker oversees the program. She’s the public affairs and community development director at the agency.
“Unfortunately, a lot of individuals don’t see the full picture unless you’re working daily with this population,” Bittiker said. “You have good people, you have bad people in every group of society, regardless if you’re homeless or not homeless.”
The original day labor program had a 50% success rate at getting people involved with the program employed. The newly revamped program is set to be funded for at least a year and pay participants minimum wage.
A small yellow bus with “CAP Early Head Start” written on the side arrived on Tuesday morning at Krug Park with about 15 program participants on board.
For some in the day labor program, the park holds family memories.
“It was about a month and a half ago, down there on that stage, I got his pictures taken,” program participant Tasha Aunspaugh said. “That’s the first time in a decade that I got to do that with my son, and it was wonderful.”
Aunspaugh and her husband have been staying at a homeless shelter for three weeks, and they hope to be able to leave soon, which is why they signed up for the day labor program.
Aunspaugh said they both have struggled with drug addiction in the past but added they have been clean for about two years.
“I want to have my son up here (at Krug Park) for Christmas, and I want him to know that I love him,” Aunspaugh said. “We’re going to better our lives and never go backwards.”
Aunspaugh and Misti Plott were picking up trash and using a leaf blower to clean up the sidewalks, while others were using weed cutters and clipping branches.
Plott said she’s been living on the streets for six years and has struggled with alcoholism for 23 years.
“I’m gonna stand here and tell you that I’m an alcoholic, but I’m also going to tell you that it’s been a couple of years where I’ve been doing really good,” Plott said.
Similar to Aunspaugh, Plott has fond memories of her boys at Krug Park. So much so that she said the memories are painful because she hasn’t seen her kids in a while.
She believes her youngest is set to graduate from high school this year, and she hopes to check on him.
“I just want to see him and know that he is OK,” she said.
Plott has a goal to “enter back into society” and hopefully get a place of her own. She’s thankful for CAP and the day labor program for helping her work towards that goal.
“I’m a work in progress,” Plott said.
