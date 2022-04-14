The Crossing Outreach Ministry is working to provide life's three essentials — food, clothing and shelter — for free at its Downtown campus on Seventh Street.
Crossing Founder Danny Gach said he is looking forward to an open house fundraiser, “A Night At The Inn,” at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, to show off the Good Samaritan Store, Nutrition Center and Re-Entry Program.
The Good Samaritan Store is a thrift store, and it is the newest endeavor for the Crossing. The items purchased at the store go toward funding the Nutrition Center.
The Re-Entry Program provides housing for ex-convicts as they try to find work and develop a healthy routine in society.
“Those three buildings, right in a row on Seventh Street, provide food, clothing and shelter in close proximity,” Gach said. “The fundraiser is for ongoing expenses of our entire campus, more pointedly, the Nutrition Center ...we handed out over a million pounds of food last year. ... We served something like 8,000 households on a weekly basis.”
Going forward, the food pantry could face additional demand due to rising grocery prices. It partners with five area grocery stores and Second Harvest Community Food Bank.
But assistance overlaps among the three services. Some of the men who live at the Re-Entry Program have helped at the Nutrition Center.
“It’s an all-encompassing relationship at those three service lines,” Gach said.
The Crossing’s fundraiser already is underway. People can bid on items like a new grill, patio furniture and a processed hog until Tuesday night’s spaghetti and meatball dinner. Tickets to the dinner and tour are available on the Crossing’s Facebook page for $10.
The dinner will be held at 701 S. Eighth St. The three-building campus is one block over on Seventh Street, directly to the west.
The Good Samaritan Store is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and until 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The Nutrition Center is open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
