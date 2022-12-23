Three hours before The Crossing Outreach Ministry begins handing out food, Rhonda Townsend takes her place in the line of cars snaking through Downtown St. Joseph.
“Every week like clockwork,” Townsend said. “We leave my house at 7 o’clock in the morning, and they don’t open until 10. We come prepared with coloring books, seek-and-finds, whatever to keep ourselves entertained.”
Townsend picks up food for herself and one other family member every week.
“I’m on disability, so I’m on a fixed income, and with inflation, it has really been a big difference because everything’s gone up, but my paycheck hasn’t gone up,” Townsend said. “So, (the food) makes a big difference. I literally live off of it."
Each week on Wednesday and Friday, The Crossing Outreach Ministry’s Nutrition Center gives out boxes of food to those in need. The organization receives canned goods, produce, protein and more that are near expiration from local big-box stores. Volunteers then process and inventory the food before it is distributed.
Organizers said on any given day, they provide about 450 individuals with food.
“People are very grateful to get what they can and they express that,” said Danny Gach, founder, executive director and pastor at The Crossing Outreach Ministry. “We build a lot of relationships with people that come by and we've even had a lot of people that were clients that picked up food actually come and help volunteer to serve other people."
Gach said the people picking up food each week range from those who are homeless on the streets to people who just need a little extra food at the end of the month.
Leota Thurman rides the bus to The Crossing each week to stand in line for food. She gets food assistance and Social Security disability and said it’s hard to live on, so this food makes a difference.
“Food prices are getting so high, with the little bit I get in and I’ve got to pay all these bills, there’s not much left over for food,” Thurman said.
Sharon Monk arrived in her car and waited hours for her box. She said she usually gets decent fruit and vegetables and occasionally meat, which helps stretch her budget.
“I’m retired, on a fixed income, and it helps me make ends meet,” Monk said.
Terry Gladden is the volunteer manager at the nutrition center and said food is distributed into boxes for two and four people. They try to supply each box with enough food for one healthy meal per person, but he said there is usually enough in there for multiple meals.
Arthur Griffin picks up a box for four elderly people in St. Joseph who can’t come get it themselves. He’s been coming to the nutrition center to pick up food for them for about two years.
“It makes 150% difference because when you're elderly and you don't have family checking on you and you have someone to come and check on you and make sure your furnace is working and you’ve got food to eat, food is so important for the elderly people,” Griffin said. “I try my best to help a lot of people as much as I can.”
Gladden said the nutrition center distributed more than 1 million pounds of food in 2021 and is on track to do the same in 2022. In November of 2022, it served 4,800 individuals with 51,750 pounds of food.
Those who get food boxes said they are grateful for the nutrition center and the help it provides. Townsend said they help direct people to other agencies for more resources. Monk said she wishes she was able to compensate everyone for their help.
“I really am thankful to their volunteers, they're very helpful,” Monk said. “They help me put (the food) in the car, and they also furnish me with some things that I'm not able to afford to buy myself.
To receive food, people must check in at the front desk at 615 S. Seventh St. There are no income guidelines, but people must have a form of ID and register how many family members they have.
People can receive food at the nutrition center once a week. Distributions are from 10 a.m. to noon or until there is no more food on Wednesdays and Fridays. Homeless individuals are allowed a food bag on both days.
Gach said the nutrition center was started in 2019 to further The Crossing’s mission of working with homeless people and people in need of assistance. The nutrition center is a partner of Second Harvest Community Food Bank.
Gach said the nutrition center can always use more volunteers and financial donations and welcomes help from the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.