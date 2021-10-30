The Crossing Outreach Ministry has added another piece to its Urban Mission Campus south of Downtown to serve the community.
Evolving from a homeless shelter into projects including a nutrition center and an ex-prisoner reentry program, the campus now includes a new thrift store named the Good Samaritan. All three are located next door to one another on Seventh Street, just south of Messanie.
Pamma Williams is a full-time volunteer at the Good Samaritan store, but her history with The Crossing goes back to 2018 when she returned to the area.
“God kind of led me here, and I ended up at The Crossing shelter when Danny and Twila (Gach) were running the shelter,” Williams said. “When I walked in the door, my old babysitter was welcoming me there … she gave me open arms and a hug and I knew that I was home, so I was safe.”
Williams stayed at The Crossing for 50 weeks and then went on to work at Carriage Square Health Care and volunteered at a Lutheran church. After she was baptized by The Crossing’s Danny Gach last November, she became a full-time volunteer there.
One of her favorite items the store has to offer is the handloom rugs that Twila Gach makes with members of the homeless community.
The Good Samaritan store used to be the Second Season thrift store, which stood for 47 years.
“When somebody comes down and they spend their money in our store, you’re actually helping to feed the homeless and the hungry,” Williams said.
It may appear like The Crossing is taking over the block, and that suggestion brings a smile to the face of founder and CEO Danny Gach.
“It’s all come together collectively over the years and everything fell into place,” Gach said. “In three buildings we have food, clothing and shelter – the basics of life lined up right in line with one another.”
Money brought in through the Good Samaritan store helps to pay for food at the nutrition center, which is a food pantry.
It’s open Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Good Samaritan is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and until 4 p.m. on Thursdays.
“There’s some really nice name-brand clothing, and there’s a lot of handmade stuff for doing more arts and crafts,” Gach said.
If you want to find out more information about The Crossing and its mission, go online to crossing -outreach.org.
