With many COVID-19 mitigation measures easing up, it may seem that people with mental health needs, including autism, will experience some relief.
However, whether or not COVID-19 regulations had a truly negative impact on people with autism is a “tricky topic,” said Colette Cox, the director of community relations for the Autism Alliance of Northwest Missouri. She reflected on the impact of the pandemic during April's World Autism Month.
“It kind of goes both ways,” she said.
On one hand, Cox said, some people with autism who rely on community-based services, such as being taken to doctor appointments or care providers coming into their homes, were negatively impacted by COVID-19 regulations. Wearing a mask also is hard on some people with autism as many have sensory needs.
“COVID provided some more barriers there because people weren’t able to get to their medical appointments, they didn’t have people coming in,” she said. “So all of that kind of really put a strain on their daily lives.”
However, in some cases the past few years have offered growth opportunities.
“We’ve also heard from some family members that feel it (the regulations) might have strengthened some things,” she continued.
Cox said that many families affected by autism can have isolated lives.
“And it’s really hard for the general public to sometimes wrap their brains around what that (isolated life) looks like, to kind of be in quarantine,” she said. “And so, it gave people a taste of what some of these people are facing when there is a community that is not welcoming or when things are designed for them to be able to participate. So I think it produced some empathy there.”
In addition, Cox said that she feels the regulations led to creative approaches to teaching children with autism, such as using videos and different platforms, which can be beneficial to some who are heavily visual learners.
“There was definitely a lot of strain, but I think we’re also seeing the positives, so innovative service delivery models and teaching models and some things that are benefiting kids with autism quite a bit,” Cox said.
Cox said that she thinks rethinking the autism community and how it has barriers affecting people with disabilities, along with aging communities, will be one of the things relevant going forward. Other issues affecting people with autism, she said, include the rising rate of people needing services while the number of providers in the area who work with them continues to go down.
“So we have to do a little bit better about making sure that there are services available,” Cox said.
