Officials with the United Way of Greater St. Joseph reflected on the challenges of the past year at the agency's annual meeting, which was held in a virtual format Thursday morning.
Kylee Strough, president of United Way of Greater St. Joseph, addressed board and community members said the organization focuses on helping people's current and future needs, but the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the way that looked this past year.
"One of the biggest changes that 2020 brought was kind of an influx of immediate needs and turning our attention to 'How do we keep people stable right now?' 'How do we keep agencies stable so that they continue to serve those that depend on them?' How do we keep individual families and people stable when things like schools have closed down?'," Strough said.
Early on in the pandemic, a COVID relief fund was set up to help individuals before the government responded, Strough recalled.
"As the year has continued this kind of ebbs and flows, there has been some gaps where all the resources, extra unemployment, rental assistance, things like that would dry up and our COVID fund would be welcomed at that point," Strough said.
Another major event the United Way provided assistance with was the flooding that happened in July on the city's South Side.
"Because it wasn't a widespread disaster, there weren't those federal and state resources that come through a larger one," Strough said. "That really became a place where a lot of attention was spent late in the year, in addition to making sure we were supporting our agencies and the work that they do each and every day."
This year also saw a decline in volunteers, which Strough said was a result of the pandemic and the need for social distancing.
"We really had to cancel a lot of our volunteer opportunities and projects, because we wanted to be part of flattening the curve. So for several months we didn't encourage people to volunteer in groups and settings as we had," Strough said.
Strough said she hopes that this will change soon if health safety restrictions are lifted and she looks forward to what 2021 will bring.
"When we say the words 'United Way,' what we mean is what you as the supporters who give your time, your money and your energy to United Way, what you accomplish," Strough said.