Counselors in demand for pandemic repercussions

The repercussions of the pandemic are just starting to surface as restrictions ease and life is appearing to resemble a little more normalcy. Health-care officials in the area have noticed a demand for counselors as more seek help.
“I think that we have seen that increase, and we have started to really see the impact of what COVID has done, specifically to maybe some of the patients that are newer to the mental health inpatient world,” said Britani Manthe, director of behavioral health services with Mosaic. “Whereas (now), they had been working prior and lost a job, lost business due to COVID, have isolation issues and just are feeling that disconnect.”
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have cited the importance of mental health specifically with the impact of the pandemic.
“From the perspective of people dealing with something that they’ve never had to deal with before — not really knowing where all of those resources are — has caused an uptick, and I think that will just kind of continue,” Manthe said.
Kristina Hannon, co-CEO of the Family Guidance Center, said her organization has seen an increasing demand for behavioral health services for both children and adults.
“When there’s an increasing demand, there’s not a subsequently increased supply of people to provide the treatment,” Hannon said. “So in order to provide therapy in the state of Missouri, you have to have a master’s degree in behavioral health discipline — whether it’s social work, psychology or a closely related field — and then be supervised for two years once you get that degree.”
In order to help with this increased need, both Mosaic and the Family Guidance Center along with other resources are coming together with the St. Joseph School District to kids and ensure their needs are met.
“There’s always been a demand for school counselors in the schools, I think that people don’t realize the role of a school counselor. We’re most often associated with responsive services and perhaps dealing with a crisis or an issue like right on the spot,” Elizabeth Chase, the coordinator of counseling for the St. Joseph School District, said. “The counselors in the school setting actually have a whole curriculum that we are supposed to deliver.”
The materials school counselors use are part of the state and national model that help the youngest students understand their feelings, appropriately handle those feelings and transition to different parts of their lives.
“While we are able to meet some of those mental health needs, really, that’s what sets apart a school counselor from the other counselors that you see out in the community. And it’s been a rough year. So absolutely, we’ve seen an increased need for more mental health services,” Chase said.
Manthe said Mosaic has its own behavioral health units, which help accommodate adult needs.
“We do have a 24-bed, secured mental health unit and then we have an eight-bed (medical surgery) unit, where we can have both ... patients who need their medical needs and behavioral health needs to be treated simultaneously, which is wonderful,” Manthe said.
Despite the need for more staff and a few waitlists for specific specialties, Manthe said staff members have been able to keep up with the demand.
“As far as staffing, it has been rather tricky. I think with the pandemic, with the way that nursing has kind of changed, it was something that I can proudly say I feel like our department really stepped up,” Manthe said. “I have fabulous nurses that work here. We have really great caregivers that work at our outpatient clinic, and they have kind of been the backbone holding everything together.”
