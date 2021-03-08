The demand for behavioral health services for children has increased in recent years, and the COVID-19 has pushed that need even higher.
Kristina Hannon, co-CEO of the Family Guidance Center, said in a normal year the center sees about 300 to 350 children ages 18 and younger. This year, Hannon said, the agency is on track to see more than 400 kids who are new clients.
“Fundamentally, people are social creatures, and children especially need to belong to a peer group and they need to be around their peers and their friends,” Hannon said. “With the pandemic, a lot of that has been removed. So that creates an additional burden for kids in terms of their mental health.”
Hannon said Family Guidance is trying to help by meeting kids where they are.
“We have staff placed in schools to help meet that need, so that kids don’t have to be pulled out of school, because that’s one of the big issues when you look at treating a child’s mental health symptoms,” she said.
However, staffing can be an issue in keeping up with the need.
“We’re seeing an increasing demand, and part of the big concern about that is when there’s an increasing demand, there’s not a subsequent increased supply of people to provide treatment,” Hannon said.
In order to provide therapy in the state of Missouri, providers have to have a master’s degree and go through supervised training, Hannon said.
“You’re talking four years undergraduate, two years of grad school and two years of supervision. That takes eight years to prepare a person to provide a therapeutic service,” Hannon said. “That’s a big problem when you see this significant uptick in demand and in a pretty short order.”
Hannon said even with the high demand, Family Guidance still is able to accept new clients.
“We have about a 25% no-show rate. So roughly, there’s going to be 40 more appointments opening up throughout the week,” Hannon said. “There is availability for behavioral health care in St. Joe.”
Family Guidance Center staff members are able to do sessions through video, by phone or in-person to meet everyone’s needs, Hannon said.