Pivotal Point construction update

Construction continues on Pivotal Point’s new transitional youth housing building at 4930 Gene Field Road. Pivotal Point executive director Melissa Frakes said the left side of the building will house 12 young adults, and the right side of the building will house a resident manager.

 Morgan Doyle | News-Press NOW

Pivotal Point’s transitional youth housing campaign is quickly becoming a reality, nail by nail and plank by plank.

After breaking ground on the new building in September, executive director Melissa Frakes said construction is still on schedule. She hopes to move youth into the new facility in June or July of this year.

