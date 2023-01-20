Pivotal Point’s transitional youth housing campaign is quickly becoming a reality, nail by nail and plank by plank.
After breaking ground on the new building in September, executive director Melissa Frakes said construction is still on schedule. She hopes to move youth into the new facility in June or July of this year.
“This is so awesome for the community, and it’s awesome for these kids,” Frakes said. “It gives help when they didn’t have any. With our adults, we say that they get a second chance or a third chance. These kids never got a first one, they’ve never had a first chance. So that’s what we’re going to provide, and it’s making some really fine adults.”
The building, located at 4930 Gene Field Road, is costing $1.7 million to build. It will house 12 young adults ages 17-20.
It will include four apartments with three bedrooms each. Frakes said two apartments will house male applicants and the other two will house females. The other side of the building will house a resident manager.
The new building also will have a commons area and a game room for residents to socialize and includes a laundry room and pantry. There also will be offices and a conference room.
“It’s the simple things that we don’t think about,” Frakes said. “Building relationships, figuring out how to get along and how to have roommates ... and so this is an opportunity for them to figure that out in a protected environment.”
Main focuses at the youth housing facility will include education, such as working on a GED, finding a career path and learning to drive.
Housing director Lisa Robinson said the young adults in their program need more of a team approach. Along with their main focuses, she said this building will help youth develop important life skills.
“Having a roommate helps you to socialize, but also to learn how to resolve conflict,” Robinson said. “They’re going to have to figure out, ‘How are we going to do chores in the apartment? (If) someone has a guest come over, what’s that going to look like?’ So social aspects of that will be helpful.”
Tutors, case workers and counselors also will be available to young adults in the program, along with other resources they may need.
“Being able to have this building gives us that opportunity to work just on these young folks, and we don’t have any of the other things interfering with that,” Frakes said.
The idea for a youth housing facility came to Pivotal Point about four years ago. Frakes said they have been piloting the program and currently house five young adults at 3000 Parkway A. When this new building opens, she said it will free up more space for adults at that location.
Frakes said the youth program has had 130 applicants in almost three years. They are hoping to move at least six young adults into the new facility once it opens and then fill the rest of the spots. The youth program will run for 12 to 24 months, while the adult program lasts for three to six months.
The land for the youth facility was donated by Central Christian Church. Frakes said plans still are to build a second youth building on the property in the near future.
Robinson said they will be hiring for the youth building soon, and are also looking for apartment sponsors to walk alongside the young adults in their program.
At pivotalpointstjoseph.org, people can donate financially, volunteer to be a sponsor or apply to be a part of the housing program. They also can find Pivotal Point’s Amazon wish list which includes kitchen utensils and other furnishings for the new youth facility.
“We know this community is just so giving, we feel like everything we need will be supplied,” Frakes said. “We just have faith in God and we feel like that’s going to happen, and we believe that and we’re going forward.”
