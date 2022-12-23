Nichi Seckinger

Nichi Seckinger, executive director of AFL-CIO Community Services, shared her relief that the organization will be able to help everyone in need this year.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

After some uncertainty this week, AFL-CIO Community Services will once again be able to provide for everyone who signed up for help through its Christmas program this year.

In its 39th year, 806 families will be assisted through the program, though community members can still adopt families in the last few days before the holiday. Since its inception in 1983, the program has helped over 80,000 people, and there has never been a year that families that signed up for help did not receive it.

