After some uncertainty this week, AFL-CIO Community Services will once again be able to provide for everyone who signed up for help through its Christmas program this year.
In its 39th year, 806 families will be assisted through the program, though community members can still adopt families in the last few days before the holiday. Since its inception in 1983, the program has helped over 80,000 people, and there has never been a year that families that signed up for help did not receive it.
As of Wednesday, there were over 150 families that were still in need of adoption.
Nichi Seckinger, executive director of AFL-CIO Community Services, said getting to the point the organization is at now versus at the beginning of the week was a huge achievement.
“It’s a huge relief, shocking,” Seckinger said. “If you would have told me Wednesday that we’d be here today, I wouldn’t have believed it.”
Seckinger said the achievement would not have been possible without the community.
“They are what keeps us doing this program. They’ve always managed to carry us through,” Seckinger said. “This town, they rally so quickly. It’s just incredible what people are willing to do and how quickly they are willing to do it.”
The remainder of families have appointments set up to receive items through the organization’s gift room.
Seckinger said that although the families will be helped, they are always happy to have any last-minute adopters from now until Saturday afternoon.
“The families will fare better if they’re adopted outside the agency because there’s just more opportunities for the adopters to provide them with things than what we have here at the agency, especially when they ask for food or cleaning items,” Seckinger said.
On Friday afternoon, families that were on the waitlist for the program were contacted and will have the opportunity to go through the remaining items available at AFL-CIO Community Services on Saturday.
“We will be scheduling them to come in tomorrow after we have the last of our people (applicants) come in,” Seckinger said. “We are going to be able to at least let them go through the gift room and try to find something. We’re down to some slim pickings in there, but at least it’s something for them to be able to provide for their households.”
Seckinger said that being adopted means a lot to the families in need.
“We have so many folks that are so incredibly grateful for what they get through the program and so happy that someone just cares about them,” Seckinger said. “It’s not even what they get, it’s knowing that someone decided to help them, to pick them or pick their family.”
Seckinger shared a story of one woman and her family that was helped this year.
“I called her and said that she had been adopted ... you would have thought I told her we were going to give her $1 million ... she said thank you 30 times because she just was so thrilled. she had three little kids all under the age of eight,” Seckinger said.
Preparations for next year’s Adopt-A-Family program include plans to start an early collection of donations and to make the program more digital. With those plans in mind, the mission remains the same: helping those that are less fortunate.
“If we’re helping them, giving them that the (assurance), peace of mind and making Christmas happen for them, that’s the best thing I can do and makes my whole year,” Seckinger said.
