Community provides hundreds of donations for homeless community

The temperature continues to drop each day as winter is fast approaching, making the need for coats and gloves crucial to staying warm, especially for those who live outdoors.
If you add COVID-19 into the equation, many homeless people have no place to go because of the disease and may be stuck outside.
“For the community, it's been rough anyways with COVID. So the ones that tend to really suffer are the homeless because there's no place that's going to let them in,” said Chastity McCourt, homeless case manager for Community Missions.
Tracy Gillespie, a local homelessness advocate, is no stranger to what it’s like to live on the streets, especially during the cold winter months.
Last week, Gillespie advocated for the homeless with his event “A Lonely Holiday, Sleeping for Socks” by sleeping outside for three days without eating. His hope was to raise awareness to show the community what it’s like to be homeless and collect donations for cold weather essentials for those who live on the streets.
The community donated almost 700 pairs of socks along with gloves, hygiene products, boots, blankets, coats and many more items.
Using the hundreds of donations received, Community Missions and Gillespie opened a pop-up shop in their cold weather shelter to pass out the donated items to the homeless community.
“The community really stepped up and made a lot of donations to help our homeless be warmed this upcoming winter,” Gillespie said.
Many may never come close to understanding what it is like to be homeless, the emotional distress that arises or being so cold you cannot physically move. The collected donations help to alleviate some of the stress the homeless may experience.
“It's more than just an emotional pain, it becomes a physical pain. So I know each and every one of these items are going to go to bring someone warmth and happiness in their life,” Gillespie said.
Gillespie hopes to make “A Lonely Holiday, Sleeping for Socks” an annual event to keep the homeless warm and prepared for the winter.