Rachael Bittiker is the new executive director at Community Missions Corporation, an organization that helps area homeless with housing and other safety-net resources.
Bittiker's previous experience includes running the volunteer services at InterServ in 2012, a sister organization of Community Missions. She also oversaw the community health worker program at the Social Welfare Board and Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph between 2015 and last year.
At CAPSTJOE, Bittiker helped get the day labor program going and implemented a workforce development program at the agency’s emergency homeless shelter.
Those experiences will come in handy as she will now oversee both St. Joseph Haven, which houses 18 chronically homeless men in a congregate setting, and the Juda House, which has 16 apartments for chronically homeless men.
“We see homeless individuals that are in a predicament that really any of us at any time could be in,” Bittiker said.
Those circumstances could include mental illness, substance abuse, lack of affordable housing and unemployment. As Bittker sees it, the main difference between those who find themselves homeless and others is the safety net many are fortunate to have in life.
“I've learned a lot from the people over the years that I've dealt with through what they've been through and the things that they're lacking, and it’s really taught me how to be a better spouse and mother,” Bittiker said.
Community Missions also manages the city's cold weather shelter. On an annual basis it opens up its doors to the street homeless, and Bittiker said that number has been steadily increasing year after year.
For that reason, she hopes to expand the services they provide but for that to happen it will require compassion from the community. Specifically, she said, there is a misconception that homeless individuals do not want to work.
“Through the years I have learned that is not true for (the entire homeless population),” Bittiker said. “These are just normal people that for some reason are lacking the resources to make themselves better.”
Bittker hopes Community Missions can continue to collaborate with other area agencies that work with the homeless and individuals with low incomes.
“There's no limit to who we are willing to work with, whether it's for-profit or not-for-profit businesses because technically we all have a hand in what this mission is,” Bittiker said.
The men who live at both the Juda House and Haven pay rent, and many have jobs and chores to perform around the common houses. Those tasks include helping the homeless who temporarily stay at the cold weather shelter.
