Eden Village in Springfield, Missouri, has 31 homes inside its first development of tiny houses for the homeless and each resident pays $300 in rent. Each home is roughly 400 square feet. Community Missions Corporation is hoping to add similar tiny homes to an area near its campus in St. Joseph.
Community Missions Corporation has a new tiny homes plan to house the homeless, an idea the organization’s leaders said could save taxpayers money.
Currently, the organization takes in 34 chronically homeless men at two locations and provides a safe place that can help them avoid emergency medical services or run-ins with law enforcement like trespassing.
“Homeless individuals on the streets cost approximately $700 per day,” said Rachael Bittiker, executive director at Community Missions. “We can keep them and spend $60 a day … not only is it saving taxpayers, it’s also the right thing to do.”
The men pay 30% of their income toward their housing at the Juda House or St. Joseph Haven, and many have jobs while they live there.
One of the most successful tiny home programs in Missouri is located at Eden Village in Springfield. Those homes are approximately 400 square feet and include a bathroom, shower, bed, kitchen and living room. The first village was 31 homes and it cost $3.3 million to build, but it was largely paid for by private donations.
The proposed location for the miniature homes in St. Joseph would be on the east side of the Community Missions Campus, next to the Juda House and St. Joseph Haven. They’d like to provide 15 homes to begin.
The plan is separate from one presented by the Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph, which called for pallet structures of between 64 and 100 square feet in size. These were temporary shelters that did not include a shower and bathroom.
The St. Joseph City Council approved $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds in February for CAP’s transitional housing that included plans for 15 rooms made out of shipping containers.
“Community Missions would focus on (men and women who have lived outside for a year), and then we’d make sure a facility would also have 24-hour supervision as well as supportive services,” Bittiker said.
Recently Community Missions set up a temporary shower facility at Our Brothers House, which is also located on its campus at 700 Olive St. The facility is open between 1 and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“They can shower, get socks, hygiene kits and (a care package of food),” Bittiker said. “We’ve seen about 40 individuals that we’ve been able to service in the community.”
