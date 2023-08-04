A local nonprofit is ramping up its efforts to tackle homelessness on the streets of St. Joseph by offering more services.
The organization already provides shelter and relief for the homeless community, but starting Monday, it will provide showers, restrooms and case management for anyone living on the streets.
Executive Director Rachael Bittiker said the new program was inspired by one of the nonprofit’s objectives, which is to find gaps in the community that need to be addressed.
“If you look around in our community, whether you're Downtown, Midtown, north, or south, there's nowhere for individuals to be able to shower, use the restroom or really just walk in and speak to a case manager if they need to,” she said.
One of Community Mission’s clients, Rebecca Ajong, said she is excited for the showers because they will help her look her best.
“I need to take a shower,” she said. “I want to look good.”
Bittiker said the case management will be crucial for determining why individuals become homeless and putting them on a path to becoming self-sufficient.
“The overall goal is for people to receive help, not just the shower or the restrooms, but how can we really dig in with an individual to kind of tackle barriers that they have,” she said. “What really brought you to homelessness to begin with?”
Meeting with a case manager will allow Community Missions to enter individuals into the Homeless Management Information System.
“It allows us to kind of keep track, help, set goals and then also for overall data to kind of see what the homeless population actually looks like in our community,” she said.
It doesn’t matter whether an individual has been homeless for a day or a year, Bittiker said the organization is there to help.
“There is some dignity in being able to shower and have somewhere to use the restroom throughout the day, and we want to be able to provide that service at no cost to the people that are coming in to use that,” she said.
For those looking to help, Community Missions accepts monetary donations, personal hygiene products, paper towels, backpacks and individually wrapped food.
The restroom facilities and case management will be available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Missions on 700 Olive St.
