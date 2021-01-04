Nancy Crockett, a grandmother to four kids, knew immediately after the South Side flood occurred on July 20 that her home’s foundation was destroyed.
Her grandchildren live with her, and for the majority of the time between then and December they lived in a camper parked outside her home.
The estimate she received to repair the foundation was $30,000, which was outside of what she could afford. However, in mid-December the family was able to move back in to a refurbished home because of her “knights in shining armor.”
“Gary Powers and Frank Thompson, I think they were the main two people to make roads in this, making the dream come true,” Crockett said. “Gary kept me away from the financial part, because he didn’t want me to have to worry about all that.”
Powers owns The Comfort Center, a company that has built pools in St. Joseph since 1980. As you can imagine, 40 years of construction experience has given Powers timely connections for a major home repair.
He called in favors from his concrete guy to pour a 64-by-28 pad at a discounted rate, Bob Hudson to repaired the furnace and put in a used heat pump and the United Way provided a connection for new cabinets.
A local church pulled together $12,000 to help with expenses, and Thompson also kicked in $10,000 after he became aware of her story.
“We found people that would cut the price in half or give discounts,” Powers said. “And that’s what, well, that’s what it would take to do it.”
Powers isn’t done yet. The Crockett home still needs the kitchen cabinets hung and bedroom and bathroom doors put in to replace the sheets that currently provide privacy.
The design of the project was supposed to take Powers a few weeks to complete, but that quickly turned into a few months. The job relied on a modular, which was actually found inside the neighborhood.
“It came off of Marie Street. It was in the flood, too,” Crockett said.
The community has found it easy to root for Crockett. She’s received offers for her family to stay in hotels and at the Salvation Army’s Booth Center, but neither option would provide her transportation so she could commute back and forth to her home.
Instead she opted to stay in the camper, which wasn’t the warmest option with winter on its way.
Mayor Bill McMurray waved dumping fees for Crockett after her home was demolished by family friend Dick Bowman. In total the City waved more than $47,000 in dumping fees.
On top of that, St. Joseph spent $90,000 on dumpters, which were parked on various streets for a few weeks following the flood, and the public works incurred around $150,000 in labor, equipment and materials expenses. The city also spent $100,000 on pumping water out of basements — the effort being led by the fire department.
The city also rezoned the affected area from M2 manufacturing to residential, which helped during the South Side’s reconstruction phase.
The flood took away countless items from Crockett and her family, but the need to be there for her grandchildren kept her going.
“That’s a big boost, because I knew I had to do it for them,” Crockett said. “We made it before it got to where we couldn’t tolerate it, so we’re lucky.”
Crockett has lived on West Hyde Park Avenue for more than 40 years, and with the goodwill of the community she will continue to raise her grandchildren on the South Side.
“I think what’s really important to me is I want to thank everybody for their help, for their donations and just being there,” Crockett said. “Even if it was just a hug.”