The St. Joseph City Council has decided to create a committee to look at options for the soon-to-be-closed Downtown YMCA.
Last month, the YMCA board announced the Downtown YMCA will close Oct. 1. The public and members of the YMCA have been upset about the warm water pool, basketball courts, and racquetball courts not being available anymore, as all those activities are not offered at the YMCA's North Village Drive location. Other community members expressed concern at this week's City Council meeting about the vacant building that will be left Downtown.
St. Joseph Planning and Community Development Director Clint Thompson said the city is interested in the location of the YMCA when it comes to Downtown revitalization.
"The city has an interest Downtown revitalization and the continued promotion of Downtown," he said. "The YMCA is a huge part of St. Joseph's Downtown, so I think the council as a whole felt that if there's a way that we can assist somehow publicly, the formation of a committee could look to see if there's any opportunities for the city to partner with the YMCA or new owner of the facility."
Thompson said the idea of the city buying the facility has been ruled out as the purchase would conflict with the St. Joseph REC Center, which it already operates.
"I don't think financially the City Council is considering the outright ownership of the property," Thomson said. "I think that would be a strain on the current budget based on the level of need for that property."
Thompson said the biggest selling point is the building's location Downtown as it serves as a drawing point for people to live in the area.
Thompson said the proximity of the YMCA will be taken away when the Downtown location closes, and that is something the committee will look at. He said the shape of the building could cause some challenges in having another business inhabit it.
YMCA Chief Executive Officer Sue White said she understands community concerns and interest in the Downtown building.
"Some Y members expressed an interest in being part of a group at the recent City Council meeting," she told News-Press NOW in an email. "We appreciate this and other positive support of the YMCA during this difficult time."