Building the skills to better help those experiencing mental health issues is the aim of a series of classes being offered to staff at area social service agencies.
The United Way of Greater St. Joseph, the Family Guidance Center and the St. Joseph Police Department are working with 70 individuals from different social service agencies through the classes.
A 2021 report put together by the nonprofit Mental Health America shows an increase in mental illnesses in both adults and youth. Add to that fact that many are not obtaining the necessary treatment, and it’s easy to see the study’s third unfortunate finding. Suicide ideation remains on the rise.
Missouri is ranked 38 out of 51 as far as worst overall mental health, and among the things that put the state towards the bottom of the list was the number of adults who do not receive treatment.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, half of those with issues did not seek treatment, and the lack of in-person activities in the past year didn’t help any. Now 55% of Missouri’s adults do not seek treatment for mental illness.
Jen Gentry is a community mental health liaison at Family Guidance and she has hosted two classes on understanding mental health with more planned.
“The desired outcome really is just to try to help these individuals feel like they are more equipped when someone walks in the door and they are struggling with mental health or substance use or if they find themselves in a crisis situation,” Gentry said. “If all of us are equipped to navigate those situations, then certainly we’re going to do a better job of serving the community.”
Crisis situations can be difficult. For instance, an individual could be angry and that can be difficult for the other party to not take personally. That’s one of the skills Gentry is working on giving this new class, which is taking place entirely over Zoom.
“In the history of de-escalation, when has ‘calm down’ ever really been effective? It’s not even effective with our children,” Gentry said. “It’s helpful when somebody comes in the door and they are at a place in their life for whatever reason, where they are, you know, escalated. For us to have some knowledge and tools to be able to put to good use.”
Some of those calming tactics can be going to a room that provides a safe environment, allowing the individual to talk and describe the help they want, and even allowing the person to walk around the room. For some people, pacing can allow them to release energy. Others are more comfortable sitting.
“I certainly don’t want to presume that I have all the answers,” Gentry said. “But if I am doing a good job of just providing a listening ear and validating where they’re coming from, then they can help educate me about what is helpful and what’s not helpful and what have you tried before.”
United Way Director of Community Investment Jodi Bloemker helped set up the training after discussing it with the Continuum of Care, the homeless coalition which is made up of a number of social services agencies.
“The first couple of weeks it was mental health, basically mental health 101 and mental health 102 on schizophrenia, bipolar, depression, some things that you hear these terms but what does that actually mean? What’s the difference between them?” Bloemker said. “It ends with a couple of sessions on de-escalation. So walking through some scenarios on somebody who is in a very agitated state. And trying to deescalate that situation.”