Youth members from a local church are stepping up to help make sure kids at the Noyes Home For Children can enjoy some summer fun.

A group from Brookdale Church is gathering donations for the Noyes Home. One of those volunteering her time to help is incoming Central High School freshman Kennedy Sponseller.

“Anything that reminds you of summer they can use,” Sponseller said. “If it's towels, chalk, sunscreen, bug spray, like, they can use any of it.”

The “Help Noyes Home Beat the Heat” drop-off will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 16 and 17 at Brookdale Church, 203 S. 31st St.

The group would like to collect other items, including summer clothes, Band-Aids, sandals, sunscreen, sports balls, swimsuits and aloe.

Fourth-graders through high schoolers will be leading the effort to bring supplies to the Noyes Home, and the plan is to drop off the supplies on June 18.

Sue Bolander is the director of children’s ministry at the Brookdale Church, and she said the ultimate goal from the effort “is to give God glory.”

The church normally takes mission trips on the road, but that changed last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the group had a sandwich bag assembly line through InterServ aimed at feeding victims of the South Side flood.

“We called it a 'going local' mission trip and we had s much fun,” Bolander said.

Sponseller was in charge of spreading peanut butter on bread on that assembly line.

“It has this really great feeling afterwards,” Sponseller said. “Kind of like an adrenaline rush, but like different.”

This year’s 'Beat the Heat' drive is actually one of three missions offered through Brookdale Church this summer. The other two are out of state.

“The middle school students are going to be going to South Dakota and our high school students are going to be going to Kentucky,” Bolander said.