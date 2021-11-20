Amee Stafford’s relationship with the AFL-CIO Adopt-a-Family program began years ago when her family needed a little help during the holiday season.
This year, she hopes to return the favor and help provide a Christmas miracle of her own.
Stafford is president of the Wicked Sisterz, a local motorcycle riding club that is among the AFL-CIO program’s first adopters this year. She knows firsthand what it means to ask for help and receive it.
“My kids were just preteen — things were really, really hard,” Stafford said of her initial involvement with Adopt-A-Family. “We didn’t have a Christmas tree that year.”
She remembers cutting construction paper to make a tree, taping it to the wall and then decorating it with her children.
“I put a little box under it with a towel so it looked like a skirt, and I finally swallowed my pride. I had heard about the (AFL-CIO), so I signed up for it,” Stafford recalled. “It ended up being one of the best Christmases my children and I had, and it was because they adopted us because they cared.”
The Wicked Sisterz group has adopted two seniors this year, and members plan to deliver the gifts personally.
AFL-CIO’s Adopt-A-Family program started decades ago when a local radio personality called on people to adopt a person for Christmas instead of a doll. That origin started with a purpose to provide gifts for children, but as the years have gone on, more and more adults have asked to be adopted.
Last year, 748 families were adopted through the AFL-CIO program, which was quite an accomplishment given how COVID-19 forced the country to follow social distancing precautions over the holidays.
For the Wicked Sisterz, being a part of the program is an easy decision.
“It warms you up, it warms them up and some people just need to know that they’re important and they’re cared for, that they can make it, that it’s OK to ask for help,” Stafford said. “So be one of those people that help.”
Nichi Seckinger was named the new AFL-CIO executive director in August. Her relationship with Adopt-A-Family goes back years, and she said she has seen firsthand what the program means to the community.
“Many of the people that apply are folks that find themselves in a one-time situation,” Seckinger said. “Those are about a third of our applicants, those folks that under any other circumstances wouldn’t need our help.”
Those circumstances could include fixing the car that takes them to work, losing their job or an illness.
At this point, 277 families have filled out applications for the 2021 program, and 28 adopters have come forward. Seckinger estimated there will be about 750 families seeking adoption before the Dec. 1 application deadline.
In 1993, a record of 1,192 families, which included a total of 3,552 individuals, were adopted through the program.
AFL-CIO staff members have seen the Adopt-A-Family program help people cope with losing loved ones. Families can choose to adopt an individual or a family that reminds them of their own family or a friend.
Those interested in adopting a family can call AFL-CIO at 816-364-1131 or email adopt@helpmenow.org and get matched with adoptees who have a story that resonates with them. The organization also takes monetary donations.
“The whole purpose of the program isn’t really the stuff,” Seckinger said. “If you make someone feel like they matter, that they count, and then they feel that way and maybe it gets them over a hump or it gets them past something.”
AFL-CIO is located at 1203 N. Sixth St. and is happy to help with gift delivery this holiday season. Seckinger said some of the precautions taken in 2020 for the Adopt-A-Family program will remain in effect this year. The gift room that families can shop in will require masks and gloves to lower the chance of spreading COVID-19.
