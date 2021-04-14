Discussions about child abuse have come to the forefront this past year as schools going virtual shed a different light on the issue.
As some students continue to fluctuate between virtual and in-person classes, the local child advocacy center, Voices of Courage, is working to keep the conversation going by hosting events during the Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.
“The whole point of Child Abuse Prevention Month is to make people aware that child abuse happens -- it happens in every neighborhood, it happens in every economic level of society. It's not a race thing. It's not an economic thing. It's an everybody thing,” Melissa Birdsell, the executive director of Voices of Courage, said. “In order to make kids safer, there's this month that's dedicated to trying to get as much education and awareness out there as possible so that the adults around kids can help keep kids safe.”
Birdsell said locally child advocates are providing prevention programming in schools, which will help educate close to 1,000 kids by the end of this school year.
“That’s a big piece is helping kids know what abuse is, what to do about it when it happens,” Birdsell said.
The center is raising awareness by hosting a traveling pinwheel garden, which currently is in Maryville, Missouri.
“That's just another sort of little symbolic ceremony that we do that each pinwheel that we plant represents a child who has seen at the (child advocacy center) in a previous year,” Birdsell said. “In 2020, between our forensic interviews and therapy, we saw 808 children ... We wanted to make sure that those children are represented with our pinwheels.”
The pinwheel garden will go to Plattsburg, Missouri, followed by St. Joseph at the East Hills Shopping Center.
The "A Chance to Dance" benefit concert also will come back to an in-person event at the Missouri Theater on Saturday, April 17. The event was started in 2007 by Marla Heeler of the Dance Arts Center to raise awareness and help with the prevention of child abuse.
This year's event will bring together studios from across Northwest Missouri and the Kansas City metro area to perform ballet, tap, contemporary, musical theater, hip-hop, lyrical and other dances at 7 p.m. April 17. Tickets are $13 in advance and $18 at the door. Advance tickets can be ordered online at JoMoTickets.com or by calling 816-233-5442.
“We're excited to be able to do this at the Missouri Theater because ... it allows for the audience who would like to attend to be able to spread out and feel safe and socially distanced. And then there will also be a live feed where you can watch a live online if you are uncomfortable going in-person,” Birdsell said.
Birdsell said March was a busy month for the advocacy center with an increase of reports, and April is shaping up to be just as demanding.
“We had 51 forensic interviews in March, which was up almost 20 over the previous month, and it’s probably about a dozen above our average, which would be somewhere in the 40s,” Birdsell said. “I think that is partly a result of more and more kids getting back into school face-to-face and being able to be seen by the people who understand what they're looking for and what to notice in the kids around them.”
To see the other events and activities the center is hosting this month, including a coloring contest for kids, its Facebook page at Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center.
