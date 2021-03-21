The executive director of St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity is moving south.
Cate Manly has held the post since July of 2017, but next month she will be moving to central Florida to be the next president of the Apopka Chamber of Commerce.
During her tenure, Habitat has built 11 homes locally and three more are in progress. However, there probably should be an asterisk next to those numbers because more work has been done.
The local organization also has completed eight home renovations with four more in progress, one of which is old firehouse 11. The organization also partially renovated The Crossing reentry building, which helps ex-convicts on their reintroduction to society.
Habitat played a part in fixing homes on the South Side after summer flooding in 2020 – something that both Buchanan County Western District Commissioner Ron Hook and United Way of Greater St. Joseph president Kylee Strough witnessed.
“Cate was good about tapping the resources here locally to get things done,” Hook said. “She’s gonna be missed, but, you know, we wish her the best and we always like to see people bettering themselves and their lives and their family, so we stand behind her.”
Those resources included providing insulation, kitchen cabinets and other products for free along with volunteers to help with repairs before a surge of COVID-19 caused Habitat International to call them off the project.
Of course the repairs to the South Side have been a collaboration of multiple churches, such as Journey Baptist Church and local nonprofits like United Way, Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph and InterServ.
The ace in the hole Manly and her team were able to supply was the navigation required to fix up homes.
“The level of knowledge she had that helped make barriers kind of disappear, or you could figure out how to navigate around them,” Strough said. “I feel like we owe Cate a debt of gratitude for how she has helped this community thrive, how she’s helped families become stable and experience that dream of homeownership.”
Of course the repairs to the South Side are not complete, but a recent grant of $20,000 provided by State Farm to Habitat shows a possible commitment to continue repairs this summer.
Apopka, Florida, has a population size of a little over 51,000 and it has cheap housing options compared to its neighbor, Orlando.
“I really hope that everybody really embraces St. Joe Habitat for Humanity and our mission and continues to do so and work and volunteer,” Manly said. “The mission is so important to provide decent housing for all, no matter what their background is.”
