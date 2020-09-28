New interest has been expressed in developing affordable housing on the property that used to hold the Pioneer Building at 502 Francis St.
Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph’s board has entered into a non-legal binding agreement with the planners, JES Dev Co Inc. Last year News-Press NOW reported the project could amount to $8 or $9 million.
The development will not be low-income housing, but rather mixed income. However, JES is pursuing low-income housing tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development Commission.
CAP Executive Director Whitney Lanning explained that her agency does more than just support those living 200% below the federal poverty line.
“The public doesn’t always understand that nonprofits and social service organizations provide service to a lot of different ranges of income levels,” Lanning said. “When I was first out of college, or when I was first married with my first child, I would have absolutely qualified for this type of housing.”
The Pioneer Lofts is planned to be a four-story building with 42 units. Ten will be one-bedroom units and there will be 22 two-bedroom units and 10 three-bedroom units. They range from 700 square feet to 950 square feet.
The Pioneer Building was a staple in the St. Joseph skyline for more than 140 years, but a fire destroyed the property in November 2016.
New housing on the currently vacant lot could be a step in the right direction towards revitalizing the Downtown area.
“If the focus really is on making Downtown this like robust place where people live and work, then this is definitely going to play a role in that,” Lanning said. “It’s important to put mixed-use and mixed-income properties in any neighborhood.”