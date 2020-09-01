Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph is the proud owner of an emergency homeless shelter as of Tuesday.
Members of CAP, a non-profit organization, announced it would provide funding to the Crossing Outreach Ministry, helping breathe new life into a shelter that had been in financial limbo.
The Crossing’s closure was possible after Mosaic Life Care announced it needed to pull funding on June 30, ending a multi-year commitment early.
However, the Crossing’s board and Mosaic continued to help people turn their lives around until CAP could move two years’ worth of funding around to keep the facility operating.
“The funding that we’re providing is $685,000 over the course of two years,” CAP President Whitney Lanning said. “That will not get us the full two years — we’re expecting that to get us about 20 months of operations.”
During that time, CAP staff will be researching and applying for various grants.
Currently the shelter is housing 21 individuals, but the number may rise as restrictions placed on new shelter guests are lifted.
“It’s ironic that COVID-19 caused the loss in funding but it also created an opportunity for new funding,” Lanning said.
That’s because CAP received money from the CARES Act, so it was able to inject that into the Crossing.
Rachael Bittiker handles many of the homeless initiatives at CAP as its director of public affairs and community development.
“We’re going to be able to bring in resources to where they are right at the shelter to help with employment, and income, and IDs and birth certificates,” Bittiker said.
Prior to taking over the emergency shelter, CAP implemented a work program so homeless individuals could earn above minimum wage to clean up St. Joseph. The organization also has had a community health worker working at the facility for the past year. On Tuesday, it added another health worker and a supervisor to the operation.
“It’s basically showing someone a new way and how to break the cycle of poverty,” Bittiker said.
Bittiker added that people living at the shelter could qualify to live in one of the tiny homes CAP plans to develop over the next year. A couple of those qualifications would include being able to afford the rent and also abiding by the community’s rules.
CAP is seeking a partner to help them provide breakfast throughout the week. If you are interested in helping contact Rachael Bittiker at rbittiker@capstjoe.org