After taking over operations at the emergency homeless shelter a little more than a month ago, Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph staff are learning about the facility and making plans for the future.
CAP began caring for individuals at the shelter, located at 701 S. Eighth St., at the beginning of September, and Rachael Bittiker, public affairs and community development director, said the shelter currently is averaging about 40 individuals who stay overnight.
“You never know what you're going to get into and what kind of things are going to transpire,” Bittiker said. “But everything is going actually pretty well.”
CAP is looking to host life-skills classes for the guests, and staff believe that is a way to make an individual realize the shelter isn’t a permanent home.
“That can be a whole range of components such as ... hygiene, health, mental health, job skills, employment readiness,” Bittiker said. “This is just a temporary spot for you to stay until you can build skills that you need ... through employment, through maybe birth certificates and IDs to get your own place to where you're self-sufficient.”
It costs CAP between $30,000 and $35,000 per month to run the shelter. Budgeting is important so CAP doesn't run out of the $685,000 available to finance the shelter over two years.
Expenses may increase when winter arrives and the occupancy rate increases. Compounding that issue this year is the recent announcement that the cold weather shelter, run by Community Missions at 700 Olive St., will not be open.
“We will feel the effects of that,” Bittiker said.
The cold weather shelter has the capacity to hold 20 men, and in 2019 it was open for 91 nights and housed a total of 141 people.
One of the bright spots CAP has experienced in taking on the responsibility of running the largest emergency shelter in St. Joseph has been receiving donations from the community. Sam’s Club, Price Chopper and Auntie Anne’s all have made donations to the shelter.
Donations can be dropped off at the shelter or people can call the shelter at 816-689-0150 to schedule a pick up.