CAP provides shelter to children during shift to motel model

The doors of the main Community Action Partnership building have been closed since this summer, but they've been able to continue providing shelter in a new way.
The St. Joseph branch of CAP was forced to indefinitely shut down due to staff shortages, but the program still wanted to be a resource for the community in need. In order to continue providing shelter, it partnered with a motel, where CAP reserved 15 rooms, five for women and 10 for men. An additional room housed an off-duty officer for safety. In the first month, CAP provided rooms for 59 people total.
Whitney Lanning, the executive director of CAP, said since the motel program began in July, they have been able to provide housing to a new group.
"The other thing that has happened that we were not able to provide for before but that we've always known has been a need is providing emergency shelter services to children," Lanning said. "Especially women with children or families with children. When we were at the building Downtown, we could not provide service to anyone under 17. The nice thing about this is we've been able to do that because they're in their own room."
In total, CAP was able to provide shelter to 82 kids and 160 adults since July.
Shelter guests were able to stay in the room from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and were able to re-reserve as needed. The average time spent using the service was about 6.5 days.
Staff began struggling with overnight and weekend staffing over the summer, which triggered the move to the motel program. They are working on adding options for when the cold weather hits, but there is no plan currently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.