Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph has backed away from its contract to purchase property at Joyce Lane for a tiny homes project after Community Missions Corporation announced a similar plan.
Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph will have to find a different project to use $800,000 of city American Rescue Plan Act funds after stepping away from its tiny homes plan.
The organization was set to purchase property on Joyce Lane in South St. Joseph to build 15 rooms out of shipping containers for homeless transitional housing. However, following Community Missions Corporation’s recent announcement of its tiny homes plan, CAP canceled its sale contract for the property.
“We were informed that there was another really large project that was going to be going in with a very similar purpose and scope,” said Whitney Lanning, the executive director of CAP. “Any time that you’re using essentially tax dollars to do anything, we want to be really cognizant of not duplicating those efforts, of not duplicating those funds, and making sure that we’re using every dollar to the fullest extent.”
Community Missions’ proposed plan is for about 15 miniature houses on the east side of its campus, next to the Juda House and St. Joseph Haven just south of Downtown.
“We don’t want to see a competition for resources for essentially the same project,” Lanning said. “If we’re looking at permanent supportive housing, if that is a need and if that’s something that CMC is going to take on, we want to be supportive of that. But there are other places in the continuum of housing that need to be addressed.”
The city of St. Joseph’s ARPA contract with CAP was fairly broad. It didn’t specify the need to use the funds solely for tiny homes but rather general housing units for the homeless. Lanning is confident that CAP still can utilize the allocated $800,000 to support the homeless.
“We have some flexibility there,” she said. “We’ve been really happy with the response that we’ve had from the current council. We’ve had a lot of council members that we really believe understand the need to help these folks that are being affected by homelessness.”
Lanning said the best way the community can help the homeless is by making sure all the social service agencies are on the same page. With Community Missions taking on such a significant project like the tiny homes, it allows CAP to address different needs.
“We’re supportive of their project,” Lanning said. “We want it to do well because if that project does well then the entire community is going to be better off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.