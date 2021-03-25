A new learning facility soon will be available for children in the St. Joseph Area.
The Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph held a virtual tour of the new North Side Head Start facility in honor of its grand opening at 4803 St. Joseph Ave. Children ages 3 to 5 will be educated at the facility.
Ashley Phillips, the early childhood programs director for CAP, said the biggest difference with the new facility is space.
"(...) Ability to expand, ability for adaptive needs for families. I think the thing too here is private meeting spaces, I think we have acknowledged that our parents have a lot of things they want to talk to our staff about, or staff really want to work with parents individually without everybody being a part of that," Phillips said.
Phillips said the other important factor is the community.
"One thing that's really important to us, though, is staying in our communities, being where families are, having easy access for families, being a place where families can get a ride to or can get to quickly. And so we want to be there for families," Philips said.
The building cost close to $2.4 million, which Phillips said is a huge investment for the program and the agency.
"It's really nice to see that kind of investment put in children and families. And so we're we're excited to have nice things for children to come into that were designed for early learning, designed for children that need a wheelchair, designed for kiddos that come from different cultures and spaces where they can come be comfortable, be welcome and learn," Phillips said.
Staff members at this facility include an interpreter and family support specialists like Nichole Fuller.
"I work with families if they're needing any resources," Fuller said. "So say a family is having issues with getting their light bill paid or any of their utilities, then I help them with resources."
Fuller also helps resolve any issues a child has at the facility.
"(If) they're having some issues, our coaching staff works with the teachers on some things that they can try to help support that child in the classroom," Fuller said. "And then I take that and I speak with the family and I give them that same information so they can implement that with them at home with the kids. So then they're successful at home and then also in the classroom."
Head Start officials currently are enrolling children for the fall and a few openings are left. To enroll your child or for more information, call 816-233-8281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.