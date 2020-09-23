The Community Action Partnership Head Start facility on Ninth Street is closed due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Two positive cases were reported there on Friday. The health department recommended closing those classrooms.
On Tuesday, a staff member tested positive, so the health department recommended closing the entire facility, according to CAP Executive Director Whitney Lanning.
The closure will last two weeks, beginning from Sept. 23.
“The thing about it is, this is a developing issue. Science is evolving as this is happening,” Lanning said. “We’re just trying to stay (up to date) with the latest data.”
The preschool and newborn care facility on Ninth Street is the third educational facility to close in St. Joseph, following Lindbergh Elementary School and Benton High School, due to COVID-19.
“It’s kind of becoming difficult to operate when things aren’t normal, and this is not normal,” Lanning said.