Children with cancer are getting the chance to focus on something other than their illness at a special camp happening this week.

Camp Quality allows kids and teens a space to have fun and even make each other laugh with "dad" jokes like they were doing Tuesday morning.

Zander may have had the best joke with, “How do you get a calculator to be quiet? You just type 4445.”

It took about 15 campers, ages 4 to 18, who were gathered a few collective seconds before they realized it spells out, "shhh" on an upside-down calculator.

Another joke was offered by Eric.

“What happens if you hit Dwayne Johnson’s bottom? You’ve hit rock bottom.”

The humor is good practice for the campers, who are meeting virtually again this year rather than in a traditional camp setting because of health precautions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camp Quality Northwest Missouri began 37 years ago, and its template has been replicated all over the country.

Executive Director Nicci Marshall took up the local executive director role this February.

“We try and do everything and anything that we can to just let them have a normal childhood experience,” Marshall said.

Marshall and other staff members are conducting the camp through Zoom from inside their office in the East Ridge Village Shopping Center all week long. Prior to the camp kickoff, they sent out kits to 68 campers, which had all sorts of goodies like a Bingo card, special socks, a tote bag, a camp T-shirt and other things.

The virtual setting tries to replicate the camp's normal experiences like the talent show, fireworks and campfire s’mores.

This year the talent portion of the week has campers submitting various videos to be watched collectively at the same time, such as one that features someone dancing in a banana suit.

The Camp Quality Northwest staff, which includes Lynett Bingaman and Arriane and Kolby Davidson, decorated a tree outside their office with artwork from the campers.

The program is entirely run by donations. Those who would like to help by making a donation can go online to campqualityusa.org/nwmo/.