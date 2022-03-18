Students from a California-based megachurch have arrived in the area to help local ministries and organizations.
In collaboration with Restoration Church, students from the Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry in Redding, California, will be in town until March 22 offering their help and ministry.
"They're phenomenal. (To) partner with local churches and, and just bring another layer of who God is ... We get changed and hopefully we get to help out St. Joe and watch what God's doing there," said Michael Wilson, director of enrollment at the Bethel School of Technology and the leader of the school's mission trip to St. Joseph.
In a normal year, the nondenominational church would be sending its students, whose home countries range from Austria to Pakistan, internationally to help out. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a switch was made to visiting cities around the United States.
Getting in touch with Tim Doyle, pastor at Restoration Church, Bethel School leaders said it seemed like the city was a good fit for the mission work they're equipped to do.
"We get to do everything from doing some outreach on streets to painting a couple different places," Wilson said. "(We ask) 'How can we help bring hope?' 'How can we help bring love?' 'How can we strengthen people who've been, especially people like Tim, who've been serving in the area for years?' Honestly, the goal is love. How can we love people?"
Located at 117 Francis St., Restoration Church is welcoming the volunteers with open arms, getting them in touch with organizations like MidCity Excellence, the Noyes Home for Children, Pivotal Point and Valley Food Kitchen.
"One advantage of coming to a smaller town like St. Joe is they're really going to make a big splash versus going to Kansas City," Doyle said. "So here, literally from north, south, east and west, they're going to be able to really make an impact."
In addition to working on projects, the students also will be able to get a feel for the city and all the fun it has to offer, with the group taking some time off to play bowling and laser tag. Doyle said in a way, bringing people from all over is an homage to the city's past.
"I love the history of the city. I love that we at one time were a kind of a collecting place for people of different ethnic backgrounds, people from all over the planet that came here to start a new life," he said. "To have these students coming from all over the world literally converging on St. Joseph kind of gets us back to our roots, to our destiny."
Wilson said he hopes it's a fruitful experience for both the students and the city.
"We're not coming to bring something that you guys don't already have. We're just more hands and feet doing the same thing. So I hope that you guys feel inspired and loved and cared for and know that St. Joe matters," he said.
