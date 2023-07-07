Building of Habitat housing community to get underway

St. Joseph's Habitat for Humanity has begun the lengthy process of building a seven-home property.
Mahaffy Valley will be located at 1500 E. Highland Ave. It will include homes for seven families who applied for ownership in January. With the help of Habitat for Humanity and a $240,000 Community Development grant, homeowners will end up paying roughly half of what their home is worth.
After an architectural dig checking the property for any items of historical relevance, construction fell approximately six months behind schedule. However, Habitat officials are confident that within two months foundations for the houses will be in the ground.
Shay Homeyer, executive director for St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity, said the group of homes aims to build a community of families who can help support one another.
"The idea is to basically build a community of Habitat homeowners," Homeyer said. "They can share in the cost of things like daycare, maybe some commuting together, sharing a car, maybe just working together to help them solve financial problems that a lot of people have in today's economy."
Habitat for Humanity is currently accepting applications for other homes in the St. Joseph area. Applicants must meet qualifications to be considered, such as Habitat's income guidelines and being a St. Joseph resident for at least one year.
"There's a lot of variables," Homeyer said, "but it's typically low-income families. Oftentimes they have children in the home, but it's basically we support the working poor."
