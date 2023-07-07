Building of Habitat housing community to get underway
St. Joseph's Habitat for Humanity has begun the lengthy process of building a seven-home property.

Mahaffy Valley will be located at 1500 E. Highland Ave. It will include homes for seven families who applied for ownership in January. With the help of Habitat for Humanity and a $240,000 Community Development grant, homeowners will end up paying roughly half of what their home is worth.

