Danielle Brown is the new chief executive officer of the St. Joseph YWCA, effective March 1.

Brown, who most recently served as the director of human resources for InterServ, has extensive management experience within the nonprofit, education and long-term care industries. She moved to St. Joseph in 2017 to start her role as director of social service programming with the organization. Before that, Brown worked as a director at a senior care facility in Concordia, Kansas, and founded an at-risk youth boarding school in Delphos, Kansas.

