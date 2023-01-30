Danielle Brown is the new chief executive officer of the St. Joseph YWCA, effective March 1.
Brown, who most recently served as the director of human resources for InterServ, has extensive management experience within the nonprofit, education and long-term care industries. She moved to St. Joseph in 2017 to start her role as director of social service programming with the organization. Before that, Brown worked as a director at a senior care facility in Concordia, Kansas, and founded an at-risk youth boarding school in Delphos, Kansas.
“Ms. Brown exemplifies great qualities of a humble leader with a strong track record of results,” said Angela Williams-Crane, YWCA board president. “The YWCA board feels she will empower others both within the organization and outside to meet the mission of the YWCA.”
Brown holds a Master of Science in counseling studies from Capella University, a Bachelor of Science in psychology and sociology from Northwest Missouri State University and an associate’s degree from Highland Community College.
“I am delighted to join such a foundational organization in the St. Joseph community that delivers critical services to women and children,” Brown said. “We have a lot of work to continue to live up to the 130-year-plus legacy but also move the organization forward by focusing on the people, where they are, and where they can go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.