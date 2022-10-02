BRITTANY VILLAGE

Brittany Village Apartments owes the city nearly $180,000 in sewer bills.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

Brittany Village Apartments is thousands of dollars behind in bills, forcing companies to threaten to turn off vital utilities.

A few weeks ago, Missouri American Water shut off the water at Brittany Village Apartments, 1601 N 36th St., for a couple of hours, as the owner of the property hadn’t paid the bill. But this was only a precursor for what came next.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.