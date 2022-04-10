Spring is a season of renewal, and that’s why Big Brothers Big Sisters is hoping to see new mentor connections bloom with children in the program.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater St. Joseph is in need of male bigs, and Executive Director Cheyenne Dorrell-Giles has brainstormed a new strategy, “Match Monday” to make it easier for new bigs to get to know their littles.
“Every first Monday of the month, we partner with someone in the community or sometimes we just go to a park,” Dorrell-Giles said. “It’s a great time to meet your little and experiment with all those things to see if the two of you click together before it gets to be winter and you have to get creative and play a bunch of board games.”
So far, Missouri Western State University and YWCA’s Grit Center have partnered with the nonprofit. Even the city of St. Joseph gave the organization early access to the Liberty Oak Splash Park that opened last summer at Hyde Park.
“Typically, Evergy always offers us to go to the Chiefs Training Camp, and our littles are in the VIP tent, feeling really cool,” Dorrell-Giles said.
Big Brothers Big Sisters has a goal of making 20 more matches this year. The littles are between 7 and 14 years old, although some relationships can last longer, even all the way through high school.
“Seeing those pictures, side-by-side, of like the graduate and their match photos, it’s really special,” Dorrell-Giles said.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is still trying to recover from the stress put on the organization by the pandemic. However, the silver lining has been the relationships that endured through quarantine and social distancing have become some of the strongest matches.
“When our bigs are matched with our littles, we really look into, what kind of little do we think that this big would really click with?” Dorrell-Giles said. “If you are into disc golf or if you're into sports, then we’ll try to match someone that is going to be into those things, too. If you're someone who likes to sit inside and read and want to go to the library with your little, we're going to take that into consideration.”
