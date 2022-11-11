The Be a Santa to a Senior program helps provide gifts for elderly adults in the area who might not otherwise get Christmas presents. Gifts can be donated at Cosentino's Price Chopper in St. Joseph and the Sears Hometown Store in Maryville.
Some people are forgotten amid all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. That's why Home Instead Senior Care is making sure elderly adults in the area still have a joyful Christmas.
This is the seventh year the agency has put on Be a Santa to a Senior in the St. Joseph area. The program gives people the opportunity to help provide Christmas gifts for elderly adults who may not otherwise get anything.
“We know that a lot of times seniors, they like to buy gifts for their grandkids and their kids, but sometimes they aren't able to buy themselves gifts or vice versa,” said Lenè Couture, recruiting and hiring coordinator at Home Instead. “So we want to give back to our seniors, especially because we're in the industry of working with seniors, and we just want to make sure they have a lovely Christmas as well.”
Local shoppers can find Be a Santa to a Senior Christmas trees at the Cosentino’s Price Chopper in St. Joseph and the Sears Hometown Store in Maryville. Each tree is decorated with ornaments detailing a specific person and his or her wish list. Shoppers can take the ornament, go buy the gifts listed and bring them back with the ornament to that location.
Couture said most seniors request necessities, such as hygiene items and things to stay warm, including robes, socks and pajamas. She said most people can expect to spend about $20 to $30 per senior.
“I think just making a difference in someone's life, even if it's a small gesture, especially because some of these things are not very expensive,” Couture said. “But just having the smile on the seniors’ faces I definitely think is really rewarding.”
She said Home Instead takes referrals from local nursing homes, veterans groups and clients for those who might be lonely during the holidays to be part of the program. This year, they’ve partnered with St. Francis Apartments for referrals, as well.
Home Instead is hoping to receive gifts for about 100 area adults. People can provide gifts for Be a Santa to a Senior through Dec. 19. Home Instead employees will pick up the gifts, wrap them and deliver them on Dec. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.