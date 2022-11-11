Be a Santa to a Senior

The Be a Santa to a Senior program helps provide gifts for elderly adults in the area who might not otherwise get Christmas presents. Gifts can be donated at Cosentino's Price Chopper in St. Joseph and the Sears Hometown Store in Maryville.

 Morgan Doyle | News-Press NOW

Some people are forgotten amid all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. That's why Home Instead Senior Care is making sure elderly adults in the area still have a joyful Christmas.

This is the seventh year the agency has put on Be a Santa to a Senior in the St. Joseph area. The program gives people the opportunity to help provide Christmas gifts for elderly adults who may not otherwise get anything.

Morgan Doyle can be reached at morgan.doyle@newspressnow.com

