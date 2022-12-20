Home Instead Client Care Manager Deanna Utz loads gifts into a vehicle as part of this year's Be a Santa to a Senior program. The gifts seniors ask for often include items like towels or cleaning supplies, things that many people overlook in day-to-day life, Utz said.
The Be a Santa to a Senior program has become an annual tradition over the past seven years at Home Instead, and the effort is only expanding.
Home Instead Client Care Manager Deanna Utz said it's incredible to see what a significant impact the program makes.
"The generosity of St. Joseph and the surrounding communities, it's overwhelming to me," she said. "I mean, we put that tree up and we keep getting calls every day that they're out of ornaments and they need more ornaments. And we have gifts to pick up or people stop by the office and they bring them by."
Utz sees the importance growing because so many seniors don't live close to family and don't have regular social interaction. The primary interaction for many seniors might be phone calls with family or if they use a service like Meals on Wheels, so receiving a gift and having someone deliver it can be significant.
"Nobody really lives next door to mom and dad anymore," she said. "There's a lot of kids that live (away from home) and, you know, weather permitting ... sometimes not everybody can make it home. But we have that face-to-face with them, you know, we stay while they open the gifts and we get as much out of it, I'm sure, as they do."
It's a bit surprising to see so many people donating gifts, Utz said. It's encouraging to receive so many gifts despite the financial challenges many people face, she said.
"Everyone's a little more strapped, you know, with inflation and rising prices, and everything, but the giving hasn't (stopped)," Utz said. "People are just as generous as they've ever been."
Home Instead has received close to 100 gift donations this year. The items often include essentials like cleaning supplies or bathroom supplies, things that many people would take for granted, she said.
"A lot of the things they ask for, they're things like towels or dish soap, I mean, things like that," Utz said. "But so many are on a limited budget that these things mean everything to them."
