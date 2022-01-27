When St. Joseph resident Drew Brown walked into the newly renovated Bartlett Center gym for the first time, he was speechless.
“Wow, it's beautiful,” he said. “The floors are gorgeous. It's really a tremendous upgrade to the facility.”
Brown along with Ramadhan Washington, another Midtown community member, were on the Capital Improvements Program committee that picked the Bartlett Center to receive some of the sales tax revenue.
But the project wasn’t supposed to be completed until the end of the five-year term in fiscal year 2024. However, other projects were delayed, and the $1.2 million renovations on the Bartlett Center began.
“It's just fortunate that some other projects got delayed, so the Bartlett Center got moved up in priority,” Brown said. “It was really fantastic.”
The project repaired the roof, renovated the bathroom and the stage, and included a new HVAC system. But the showcase is the new gym floor.
“I thank the citizens of the city,” Washington said. “The citizens did it, because they approved the tax. They approved the money.”
While the building looks much different now than when Washington was young, he remembers how much the Bartlett Center shaped him.
“It's been a corner destination for me as a young man and as I grow older through the years,” he said. “It has always had a connection with the African American community here.”
Washington said it’s more than just a gym, though. It’s a place for the Midtown community to come together to learn and communicate. But the Bartlett Center’s focus will always be on the kids.
“The Midtown community is somewhat economically challenged, so to have this kind of investment here, especially for the young people, is pivotal,” Brown said. “It gives them an alternative to just hanging around on the street.”
After the city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the renovations, kids from the Bartlett Center played a basketball game.
On the first play, the tallest kid on the court dribbled around the outside of the 3-point line before throwing a pass to a teammate near the basket. He immediately turned and shot.
And with that first shot, the new gym was christened with a made basket.
