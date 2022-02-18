The Bartlett Center received a big boost Friday to keep its programs moving forward.
The center, which provides social programs for children in the Midtown area, received a grant of $150,000 from the North American Savings Bank. The money will cover annual operating and program costs for the after-school and summer initiatives.
Bartlett Center Executive Director LaTonya Williams said the funds are what keep the doors open and allow her staff to continue to provide programs for the community.
“Honestly there’s no way we could keep open the program if it was not for this donation,” Williams said. “It will go towards the staffing, program supplies, training of the staff, internet expenses, new computers. The money is not extra money, it is extremely needed in order to be able to keep open our doors.”
Williams said she is excited about the future after the Bartlett Center gym was recently renovated, and the programs give kids a place to go and learn.
“What makes our (program) unique is the history, the feeling in the community, the drive with my kids and in my staff,” Williams said.
NASB Community Development Manager Natalie Rowe said she was ecstatic to be involved with the Bartlett Center and thinks the vision Williams has is great for the community.
“We’re super excited to renew our sponsorship with the Bartlett Center,” Rowe said. “We’re looking for ways that we can help LaTonya connect with other people in St. Joe and outside St. Joe that can also come and see the great work she is doing with her staff and how the children are being impacted.”
