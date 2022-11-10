Many people may struggle to put gifts under the tree this year due to rising costs, but the Adopt-A-Family Christmas program is helping spread holiday cheer to those in need.

“We serve 18 counties in our community, 17 in Missouri and one in Kansas,” said Nichi Seckinger, executive director at AFL-CIO Community Services. “We have about 750 to 800 families that apply each year, on average, ranging between 2,500 to 3,000 people that apply to be adopted in the program."

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

