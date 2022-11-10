Many people may struggle to put gifts under the tree this year due to rising costs, but the Adopt-A-Family Christmas program is helping spread holiday cheer to those in need.
“We serve 18 counties in our community, 17 in Missouri and one in Kansas,” said Nichi Seckinger, executive director at AFL-CIO Community Services. “We have about 750 to 800 families that apply each year, on average, ranging between 2,500 to 3,000 people that apply to be adopted in the program."
Seckinger said while they usually help families with children, more senior citizens are applying than ever before.
“That trend's been going on for about the past five years and we've seen an increase in seniors that have applied or individuals that are living on their own," Seckinger said. "Older individuals living on a fixed income have been applying. A lot of them just ask for basic necessities like clothing, household and hygiene items. We're seeing that become a little bit more of a trend.”
Those wanting to apply for the Adopt-A-Family program have until Nov. 30 to do so.
“We've had 275 people already apply for the program, so at that rate, I'm guessing that we're going to see about 800 applications this year,” Seckinger said. “I'm hoping that it holds at about 800, but we never know what's going to happen. It changes every year and we are a little worried with the economy being the way it is this year that we're going to see a few more folks needing help.”
On Nov. 16, anyone interested in adopting a family or individual for the holidays can sign up.
“There’s usually a variety of individuals, groups, families, businesses, clubs, you name it, that will come together and come here to look through the book to adopt someone,” Seckinger said. “You can pick which family to adopt. We'll send them eight to 10 different families to choose from and then once they select their family, there's a lot of ways they can help them.”
Adopters have numerous options for how they can make a difference.
“They can shop for the families or they can be anonymous and bring the items here and we can get them to the families,” Seckinger said. “They can contact the families and actually interact with them and deliver the items to them directly. If they don't have time to shop, they can buy gift cards and the families can shop for the children themselves or the household themselves.”
AFL-CIO also accepts monetary donations and has food vouchers adopters can purchase.
“That provides them with Christmas dinner and then some staples that will push them through a little bit further,” Seckinger said. “There's a lot of ways that people can be involved and anyone who wants to do something can.”
While it is a hectic couple of months for Seckinger, she said the way this program has impacted families makes it all worth it in the end.
“For those folks, it’s just knowing somebody cares about them and to know that they aren't alone in the world,” Seckinger said. “For the families that have kids, I can't imagine personally not being able to do gifts at Christmas time when it's supposed to be such a happy time for everybody and it's not. It's not something I would want anybody to experience. So, the fact that we can help folks and that we have a community that will come together and help us do that, I think is the most important part and is why we make sure that we're able to do it each year.”
