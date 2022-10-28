Applications available for Christmas assistance through the Salvation Army News-Press NOW Oct 28, 2022 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Salvation Army in St. Joseph will start accepting applications for Christmas assistance on Tuesday, Nov. 1.Eligible families and those 65 and older are welcome to pick up an application at The Salvation Army, 602 Messanie St. from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays Nov. 2 to Dec. 8.Call The Salvation Army at 816-232-5824 for specific information including what to bring with you to provide proof of eligibility.Families who qualify for Christmas assistance will receive a gift voucher for holiday meals and toys for children 13 and under. Seniors who qualify will receive a gift voucher for holiday meals.For more information, call Major Laura at 816-232-5824, ext. 202 or Jeaneal at 816-232-5824, ext. 205. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Salvation Army Gift Voucher Christianity Christmas Meal Assistance Holiday Senior × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +3 Election Crime, emergency response top concerns for District 34 candidates Social Services Adopt-A-Family Christmas program applications open Nov. 1 Local News St. Joseph organization shows support for caregivers with sandwiches Local News Interim Police Chief Hart helps SJPD navigate transition period More Local News → 0:48 Mild & Sunny Friday 18 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
