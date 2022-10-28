The Salvation Army in St. Joseph will start accepting applications for Christmas assistance on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Eligible families and those 65 and older are welcome to pick up an application at The Salvation Army, 602 Messanie St. from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays Nov. 2 to Dec. 8.

