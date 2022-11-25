Toy Drive

Over 50 boxes of toys have been donated this holiday season for children in foster care.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

The holidays are the season of giving, and many local organizations and businesses have been making sure everyone feels the love this year by giving to those in need.

The 21st Annual Christmas for Kids Toy Drive in St. Joseph collects donations for children who will have a harder time receiving gifts this Christmas.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

