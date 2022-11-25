The holidays are the season of giving, and many local organizations and businesses have been making sure everyone feels the love this year by giving to those in need.
The 21st Annual Christmas for Kids Toy Drive in St. Joseph collects donations for children who will have a harder time receiving gifts this Christmas.
Gregg Mrkvicka, a toy drive organizer, said it was inspired by a local resident who wanted to help children without families have a special holiday, and it has grown into what it is now.
“One of the first years we did this we were talking to a young boy at the Noyes Home,” Mrkvicka said. “He asked for shoes, which he received, and told us that was the first time he had ever received a Christmas present. There’s just so many kids underserved in our area and our goal is to make sure these kids have something to open for Christmas.”
Donations from the drive originally went only to the Noyes Home for Children, but organizers then realized there were many kids in the area needing help and expanded their services to children in foster care and the YWCA shelter.
The annual toy drive now benefits more than 100 kids in the area who have no way of receiving gifts during the holiday season, including Adopt-A-Family.
Cash donations are used to fulfill any of the children’s wish list items that haven’t been completed by the end of the toy drive.
