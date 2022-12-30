With the new year right around the corner, the St. Joseph community is honoring the lives of homeless people who died in 2022.
Last week, Community Missions Corporation and the Salvation Army hosted a memorial service recently to honor 18 homeless individuals who lost their lives this year.
“Dec. 21st is the longest day of the year and so during that day, all communities, all over the country, recognize homeless individuals that have lost their lives on the street,” said Rachael Bittiker, the executive director at Community Missions Corporation.
Bittiker said this nationally recognized day is important as it might be the only memorial service that these individuals have in their honor.
“Sadly, a lot of individuals that are living on the street have family, but they're not really connected to them anymore or had some sort of falling out,” Bittiker said. “The longest day is an opportunity to kind of reflect on individuals living out in the cold during the longest day of the year. It’s a lot of darkness and a lot of sadness. It’s a day to just honor those that maybe have never seen a better time.”
The memorial allows the homeless community as well as case workers and members of society to say goodbye to their loved ones.
“There's a sense of community among the homeless individuals and every community,” Bittiker said. “People showed up that were friends and I'm sure individuals that considered them family, to give them a proper farewell. It's very humbling. It's very somber at times to see these memorials take place but it's just a way to honor those kind of the unseen, unheard individuals in our community.”
It’s through personal connections with the homeless community that organizations can track down the number of deaths each year.
“We have outreach workers and we have caseworkers and different organizations that really try to stay in contact with homeless individuals on the street to try to get them resources and the help that they need to try to break down barriers,” Bittiker said. “It’s through those connections and also connections with other people, other homeless individuals in our community, that we find out when individuals pass away from whatever it might be.”
While tracking down a homeless person’s family can be a difficult task, sometimes Community Missions can make contacts.
“Sometimes we get emergency contact information,” Bitttiker said. “So there's times when someone passes away and caseworkers coming to us asking if we have any emergency contacts. So we're grateful that we have that information sometimes because they may not know who to contact.”
These memorials are important to help remind everyone that the homeless people are worthy of having their lives honored too, Bittiker said.
“I think individuals sometimes dehumanize homelessness and forget that individuals that are experiencing homelessness are mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters,” Bittiker said. “They're human and they have family and they have people that do care about them. I think sometimes we forget about that and being able to just honor them in a way so they do have that proper farewell is extremely important.”
