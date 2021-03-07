Federal funding aimed at curbing the economic impact brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is benefitting two local social service agencies.
The St. Joseph City Council recently allocated $250,000 each from its share of CARES Act funds to Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph and Catholic Charities Kansas City — St. Joseph.
CAP Executive Director Whitney Lanning and Catholic Charities CEO Karen Noel said the money will be spent locally to help those impacted by the pandemic with rent, utilities and possibly even mortgages.
“The nice thing about this money compared to other money that’s come out for CARES and for COVID-related issues is that there’s a higher income threshold,” Lanning said. “COVID has affected people that normally wouldn’t be eligible for assistance, so we’ve seen a lot of households that have gone from two high-income (earners) to one income.”
Some people have had to build up the courage or set their pride aside to contact CAP or Catholic Charities, and leaders at both organizations said the number of calls they’ve received is up.
“Our calls (for assistance) have doubled during COVID,” Lanning said.
That has resulted in a waiting list at CAP, and staff member at the organization are working their way through it. But Lanning said she is confident they will get caught up eventually.
Karen Noel stepped in as CEO of Catholic Charities in June, so 100% of her leadership role has taken place during the pandemic. Through her research, she has found the overall poverty rate in Missouri is at 13% and Buchanan County is at 17.8%.
“We were challenged, particularly in Buchanan County, to get the dollars for rent utility assistance,” Noel said. “This is significant. This is a big blessing that’s coming through.”
Catholic Charities Kansas City — St. Joseph serves 27 counties, but the $250,000 the agency received will stay in St. Joseph.
CAP has received CARES money from sources other than the city allocation. To date, the agency has been given roughly $1.4 million to distribute in the greater St. Joseph area.
“What’s different about St. Joe is that you have a lot of different stakeholders that are willing to give information,” Lanning said. “We can’t do it by ourselves, so we have some really great partners in that.”