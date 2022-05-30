Agencies seek to head off vacant structure fires

Vacant properties and a homeless population might seem like a combustible mix, but there are services in St. Joseph designed to help before a structure goes up in flames.
A vacant house fire that broke out recently on 12th Street just north of Garfield Avenue ended with a man being arrested on the scene for being inside the dangerous building. Authorities believe he may have been living inside the house with another individual.
AFL-CIO Community Services is available to help people navigate through difficult times in life. Nichi Seckinger is the executive director and she said the help me hotline has connected people with various resources.
“Sometimes we’ll get calls from people that are in those situations that do not have the means or the understanding of how to change that situation,” Seckinger said. “By calling us first it keeps them from going from one agency to the next agency and kind of getting passed around.”
The help me hotline is 816-364-1131, and the service it provides has been helping locals since the early 1970s.
Unfortunately, St. Joseph has a reputation for homeless individuals breaking into vacant structures during the winter months and starting fires to stay warm. The cause of the fire on 12th Street remains undetermined because it is not safe to enter the home to investigate.
Homeowners who have experienced a fire are advised to call the hotline as well.
“Usually the Red Cross will provide them with some funds to get them by,” Seckinger said. “We would rather that they use that money to try to get a deposit paid.”
The immediate need for many families is housing, and so many purchase a hotel room during a crisis, but Seckinger said those emergency funds could be used up in a week. Another purchase for a family in this situation may be groceries, but again Seckinger said the hotline can connect families to pantries that can help.
“It’s very, very difficult to figure out ways for them to build back up,” Seckinger said. “We can always help them with clothing and household items ... and we can help them find food. It’s going to be the long term – always going to be a hard rebuild. There’s no way around that.”
