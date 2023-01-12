While people tend to embrace the “season of giving” during the holidays, many local organizations see a decline in volunteers and support after the new year.
“We see a real lull after the holidays,” said Nichi Seckinger, executive director at AFL-CIO Community Services. “We still need volunteers because we don’t really conclude our Adopt-A-Family program until the end of January. We have a lot of things left that we need to get done to finish out the program.”
AFL-CIO Community Services had a tougher time with donations and volunteers during the past year.
“This year, we had a very big rush at the beginning of the season and then we had about a three-week lull,” Seckinger said. “That was a little terrifying because we didn’t know for sure what was going to happen.”
Luckily, donations and volunteers picked up as the holiday season came to a close.
“I think a lot of that had to do with where the holidays fell and once people get their own personal holiday stuff done it picks back up,” Seckinger said. “But, it’s scary because that lull for us leads us to believe that we’re not going to get help or have families adopted.”
Through the holiday volunteer and donations, AFL-CIO Community Services was able to help 815 families, which is about 2,565 people.
The Salvation Army’s Major Ronald Key said his agency also sees fewer people volunteer and donate following important program campaigns.
“We usually see less people after big events,” Key said. “People show up for big events like back to school and Christmas activities.”
However, the Salvation Army also saw fewer volunteers and donations during its Red Kettle campaign this holiday season.
“We had a few less volunteers,” Key said. “I think we did around 900 hours of volunteer time and it’s usually higher than that.”
The 2022 Red Kettle campaign raised a little over $98,000 which is down about $6,000 from last year.
Key said he thinks the economy is a contributing factor to people donating less.
“There’s less money to spend,” Key said. “People are trying to make sure your family’s provided for before helping someone else. Then, of course, some of the donors that we had reduced their donations to us also.”
Mackenzie Osborne, the communications coordinator at Second Harvest Community Food Bank, said the organization’s volunteer rate drops following the holidays.
“We go back to those set groups that we have,” Osborne said. “We always try to keep those groups coming back if they do volunteer during the holidays, we like to try to make them regulars.”
All three local organizations emphasized the importance of donating and volunteering outside the holiday season.
“Volunteers are the heart of Second Harvest,” Osborne said. “Without them, we would not be able to get anything done. There’s only about 25 of us here, and we just would not be able to do what do without the help of anyone who’s ever come in, whether it be one time or multiple times.”
Key said the holiday season should be a reminder that there’s always someone in need.
“We always think about it at those big times, like Christmas, Thanksgiving holiday time,” Key said. “But needs don’t stop just because everything’s going good. There’s always needs for volunteers.”
The Salvation Army will continue offering ways for the local community to take action in giving back.
“You can donate things like sheets and blankets and dishes that we can use in the shelter,” Key said. “That’s a good thing. You could help restock a shelter. You could adopt a room at the shelter, which is usually about $250 to restock a room. So, there’s a lot of different ways you can give back physically or monetarily.
Seckinger said she hopes the community recognizes the need that they can fill through donations and volunteer programs.
“Need doesn’t stop at Christmas,” Seckinger said. “It’s something that you see all year and it’s different types of things that people can help with throughout the year. We can always use help in our thrift store and to help us enter information. We can always use donations as well, for our different programs.”
Second Harvest also offers volunteer services year-round.
“You can visit some of our mobile food pantries,” Osborne said. “We have delivery routes or you can come in and sort through food in our warehouse. We also encourage different organizations to do food drives so that we can have the product for all of our programs. We have our week of Caring and Service, which runs the week of Valentine’s Day. Volunteers will be here every hour of the entire week. There are several opportunities, whether it be packing senior boxes, packing campus covers or anything that we need to get out into the community.”
