Along with many businesses, area nonprofits experienced hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some have struggled to keep all of their staff on the payroll.
It’s an awkward position for agencies like AFL-CIO, which typically are helping others, especially around Christmas with their Adopt-A-Family program.
The Help Me Hotline and Fab-U-Less Finds thrift store require a staff of about 10 to run the operation smoothly, according to Nichi Seckinger, marketing and fundraising director at AFL-CIO.
“Had it not been for that second round of availability with PPP, we probably would have had to close the thrift store,” Seckinger said. “We were really lucky because we got a lot of help, one from the Chamber of Commerce, they helped a lot… we also got a lot of help from the Small Business Administration.”
With the help of these organizations, AFL-CIO was able to tap into both the Paycheck Protection Program and an Economic Injury Disaster Loan after submitting applications through its bank.
In a sense, AFL-CIO typically navigates people to resources, so it was a change for the organization to find others willing to help them out of a jam.
“That was a big focus, because we knew that was going to be our saving grace,” Seckinger said. “The hardest part is waiting to find out what happens, waiting to see if you’ve got approved or not.”
AFL-CIO is an emergency response organization, which has allowed many of its staff members to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. However, the organization will still require masks inside their facility.
“Our main concern is making sure that we’re protecting other people in the community and our employees that decided not to get the vaccination,” Seckinger said. “For those that, you know, had chose not to get the vaccine, it could wipe out our staff ... it could be just as detrimental to us as being closed down because of the lockdown.”
Seckinger said the current plan is to listen to the Centers for Disease Control on a safe time on when to eliminate masks from their facilities.
