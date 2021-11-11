The Adopt-A-Family program is looking for volunteers to help those in need this Christmas.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 15, anyone interested in adopting a family can stop by the AFL-CIO Community Services office at 1203 N. Sixth St., call 816-364-1131, fax 816-364-2304 or email adopt@helpmenow.org. The agency is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the Adopt-A-Family program and Saturdays in December, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Because of ongoing COVID concerns, this year’s Adopt-A-Family program is going to echo that of the 2020 holiday season. To best ensure the safety and wellbeing of participants, donors, adopters and volunteers, AFL-CIO Community Services will again be making some alterations to the program.
While the program has always stressed the need for at least one new gift per person in the household because of potential contamination issues, this year all items donated to the families must be new. For those who have not adopted before, the estimated cost to adopt one child under age 8 is $50. A child 9 and older normally averages $75. Teens and adults normally average $75 to $100.
For those who want to donate but prefer to avoid public shopping, gift cards can be donated for families and would be equally appreciated. Gift room donations and adopter drop-offs will be contactless when possible. Monetary donations can be made online and by mail or phone for those who would rather avoid coming to the agency.
Food vouchers will permanently replace food baskets previously given to families. Families will now be given a voucher list to shop themselves at a local grocery store. This ensures the items are fresh, offers more choices to the families and allows a longer distribution period for the vouchers.
Adoptees will be required to wear masks and gloves while shopping in the gift room. Gift room days will be extended to provide fewer shoppers per hour and provide for any necessary sanitation steps.
Adoptees will be required to wear masks when collecting gift items from the agency. All senior gifts must be delivered to the agency no later than Dec. 17 to ensure items are delivered in time by agency volunteers and nursing home staff.
For more information about the program, visit www.helpmenow.org.
