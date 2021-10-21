AFL-CIO Community Services will start accepting applications for the Adopt-A-Family Christmas program beginning on Monday, Nov. 1.
The program is designed to match families and individuals in need with families, groups and organizations that are willing to help everyone enjoy the Christmas holidays.
Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, Dec. 1. Applications can be picked up at the agency or printed through the agency website www.helpmenow.org.
When returning the application, there will be a $2 processing fee. Applicants can't bring children when dropping off materials for the program.
Applications also will be accepted through email and processing fees can be paid through the agency website.
After the application is returned, an agency staff member will call applicants to complete their paperwork. Applications are not complete until the applicant has heard back from the agency.
Some may need to produce supporting documents depending on necessity.
For Spanish-speaking individuals, phone applications are available by appointment only and they are instructed to call Maria at 408-796-9512 to make an appointment.
