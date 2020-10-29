AFL-CIO Community Services is preparing for its annual Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic things will be a little different this year.
The application period for those seeking adoption begins Monday, Nov. 2. The program’s goal is to serve everyone who needs assistance during the holiday season. It is designed to match needy families and individuals in the area with families, groups and organizations that are willing to help so everyone can enjoy the Christmas holidays.
Staff will take applications from families and individuals needing help through Tuesday, Dec. 1. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the application process is going to be different for the 2020 program. Applications will be available for pick-up or printing through the agency website (www.helpmenow.org) beginning Nov 2. Applicants will take the pamphlet home to complete and return it with supporting documentation by Dec 1. After the application has been returned, agency staff will call applicants to complete the process. Anyone who applies needs to be sure to answer any unknown calls they many receive as it could be agency staff calling to complete their application.
For any Spanish-speaking individuals, phone applications will be taken by appointment only. Call Maria at 408-796-9512 to make an appointment.
When returning their application, applicants are required to bring the following information and all documents must be for current or previous month.
-- Social Security cards for each member of household.
-- Proof of all income – TANF, child support, SSI, SSA (can be bank statement showing SSI or SSA deposit), pensions, and/or earned wages, etc.
-- Utility bills — lights, gas, water, sewer, phone, trash, etc.
-- All other expenses — food, credit cards, prescriptions, etc.
-- Rent or mortgage receipt showing your name and address.
-- Clothing and shoe sizes for every member of household.
-- List of special foods, clothing or household needs.
-- A wish list for Santa from each child (three items maximum).
-- $2 processing fee.
Applicants should not bring children when dropping off materials for the program.
Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18, anyone interested in adopting can stop by the AFL-CIO office at 1203 N. Sixth St., call 816-364-1131, fax 816-364-2304 or email adopt@helpmenow.org. The agency is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays during the Adopt-A-Family program and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in December.
While the program has always stressed the need for at least one new gift per person in the household, because of potential contamination issues, all items donated to the families must be new. For those who have not adopted before, the estimated cost to adopt one child under age 8 is $50. A child 9 and older normally averages $75. Teens and adults normally average $75 to $100. We also have several single adults, both seniors and disabled individuals, who need adopted as well.
For those who want to donate but prefer to avoid public shopping, gift cards can be donated to the agency or people can purchase a Visa gift card through the agency. Gift room donations and adopter drop-offs may be done in a contactless, drive-up format based on volunteer availability. Monetary donations can be made online, by mail or by phone for those who would prefer to avoid coming into the agency.
Over the years, 84,273 individuals have been adopted through the program for the holidays and the agency has managed to serve everyone who has signed up for the program in one format or another.
For more information about the program, visit www.helpmenow.org.