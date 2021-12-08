The Adopt-A-Family application period has ended, which means part two of the program — finding the adopters — is in full swing.
The program couldn’t exist without the adopters that step up year after year, like Anderson Auto Group.
This go-round, the dealership is helping 26 families, said Brooke Palmer, the dealership's people resource representative, and although that is a significant commitment, more than 400 families are still seeking adoption.
While it's important to pay attention to the numbers because that’s the best way to chart whether everyone gets adopted, the stories also paint a special picture to what this time of year means to the community.
“One that really stuck out to me is a gentleman that's hoping to have a kidney transplant. He does have a donor, but he wants to prepare his body, so he actually asked for vitamins, protein supplements,” Palmer said.
The dealership, which is owned by Mike Anderson, has been a part of the local program for a decade, and last year in lieu of having an annual office Christmas party, they adopted additional families through AFL-CIO.
Palmer said that decision was part of their core values of serving a higher purpose within the community. Similarly, that’s why their favorite part of the program is hand-delivering the gifts.
“We try to make sure that they not only have what they need and want, but that they know that they’re cared about,” Palmer said. “I know a lot of people show some apprehension or embarrassment maybe, but we’ve all been in a place where we needed a little help, and that’s the good thing about paying it forward. It all just keeps going.”
Each family can vary in size, which is why if you break down their numbers into individuals, around 1,880 people have submitted Christmas lists to AFL-CIO’s Executive Director Nichi Seckinger.
“We had a group several years ago that lost a young man in their household, and the whole family decided that they couldn’t do Christmas,” Seckinger said. “Instead they were going to do Christmas for other people ... I think they adopted eight families between all of them.”
The number of folks asking to be adopted will likely increase in the coming weeks, as families are still pending approval. The current number of approved and pending families sits at 717.
If you are thinking of adopting a family, Seckinger estimated that one child will cost an adopter between $50 and $100.
“If the child's under the age of eight, we say that you can probably give them a pretty good Christmas for about $50, between eight and 14, I'd say about $75. If you're getting into teens, it's probably about $100,” Seckinger said.
Last year the Christmas program operated by AFL-CIO helped 748 families get adopted, and the year before that, 794 families.
Individuals or organizations interested in adopting a family can call AFL-CIO at 816-364-1131 or email adopt@helpmenow.org.
